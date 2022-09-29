Bayern chief responds to reports Sadio Mane is ‘unhappy’ at club

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has admitted he is holding talks with Sadio Mane after reports emerged suggesting that the Senegal star is unhappy at the club.

Mane joined Bayern in the summer on a £35m move from Liverpool.

The 29-year-old had a bright start at the Bavarian side, scoring three goals in as many Bundesliga games while also finding the net in the German Super Cup and German Cup, but his form later dropped.

Before the international break commenced two weeks ago, Mane went for six games without a goal, leading to some speculation that he is unhappy in his new environment.

But Salihamidzic is not concerned and claimed that Mane is still settling in at his new club.

“Sadio still needs a little time, he has to get used to the Bundesliga too, but he will. I speak regularly with him,” he told Bild. “I know what it’s like to arrive as a newcomer to a team, in a different country, in a different city, in slightly different football culture.

“Sadio is in this process, everything will soon be more familiar to him, and we will soon see that on the pitch too. He is one of the best players in the world. We will still have a lot of joy with him.”