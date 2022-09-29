Parliament implores SRC to meet FIFA recommendations in lifting international ban

The Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation has implored the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) to implement the FIFA recommendations in lifting the international ban.

FIFA sanctioned Zimbabwe for government interference in running the local game after the Gerald Mlotshwa-led SRC suspended Felton Kamambo in November last year.

The ban has blocked the country from all international tournaments and the world football body wants Kamambo reinstated.

In a document titled The State of football administration in Zimbabwe, as cited by NewsDay, the Parliamentary Committee has urged Sports minister Kirsty Coventry to ensure the SRC meets the FIFA recommendations.

“The committee expressed concern on (the) overwhelming public outcry following the ban imposed on Zimbabwe by FIFA.

“It is, indeed, in the interest of the public at large and the soccer governing board in particular to get the country back on the international scene in the world of football. As observed by FIFA, government interference in football matters has far-reaching implications that can undermine the country’s ability to enjoy the potential benefits that can accrue from participating in international fora.

“As such, there is a need to observe and respect national and international statutes, rules and regulations governing football administration.

“Therefore, the committee implores the SRC to reverse its decision and implement recommendations by Fifa to allow the country to participate in international football competitions,” the report read.