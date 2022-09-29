Tunisia condemn racist abuse on Richarlison but question nationality of perpetrator

Tunisia’s football federation (FTF) has condemned the racist abuse on Brazil’s Richarlison in Tuesday’s friendly match in Paris, France.

The winger had a banana thrown at him during a goal celebration after scoring the South Americans’ second goal in the 5-1 win.

The FTF has denounced the action but questioned the identity of the culprit.

The North Africans say they wait for confirmation on whether the perpetrator was indeed a Tunisian or not before apologising unreservedly.

“We strongly condemn any practice of racism that may occur in any stadium in the world,” the FTF said in a statement.

“If the identity of the person who threw the banana is confirmed as being Tunisian, we apologise on behalf of him and on behalf of all Tunisians present at the stadium and who reaffirmed that the Tunisian fans are a phenomenon.”

“We are surprised by ignoring the ideal behaviour of the overwhelming majority of the Tunisian fans present, whose number exceeded 40,000.

“Instead some chose to insult Tunisia by insisting that the person who threw the banana is Tunisian in the absence of any evidence proving their identity, especially with Brazilian and other foreign countries fans present.”

Meanwhile, Fifa is investigating the incident and if Tunisia are found guilty, they could be handed a stiff punishment from the football governing body.

The North Africans will meet Denmark, Australia and defending champions France in Group D at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.