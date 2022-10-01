Before Trossard, there was Peter Ndlovu

Leandro Trossard made history today. He became only the third player in the Premier League era to score a hat trick against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Belgian netted a treble for Brighton and Hove Albion in their entertaining 3-3 draw with Jurgen Klopp’s men today.

He was deservedly named man of the match.

One of the three players to achieve that feat, is legendary former Warriors captain Peter Ndlovu.

The Flying Elephant, as Ndlovu was affectionately- known by those who are honest enough to admit that he is the greatest ever player Zimbabwe has ever produced, scored three goals for Coventry City against the Reds at Anfield, in March 1995.

Ndlovu struck in the 20th minute before converting a penalty 15 minutes later and sealed the 3-2 win in the 80th minute, with a brilliant solo effort.

The treble was the first by a visiting player since 1961.

In April 2009, Andrey Arshavin became the first visiting player since Ndlovu, to score a hat trick when his 4-goal haul in Arsenal’s 4-4 thriller with Liverpool dented The Reds’s title hopes that year.