Dynamos named most UNDISCIPLINED team this season

The Premier Soccer League has named Dynamos as the most undisciplined team in the Castle Lager Premiership this season, so far.

The Glamour Boys have been hit with several fines this campaign that have given them the worst disciplinary record.

Fans trouble mainly contributed to the fines as one incident led to abandonment of Battle of Zimbabwe against Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium in May.

On the pitch, the team has received ten reds and 185 yellow cards though the numbers are a bit lower than those at other clubs.

In contrast, the most disciplined team so far is Ngezi Platinum Stars followed by Cranborne Bullets and Harare City.

CAPS United, Bulawayo Chiefs and ZPC Kariba have each received 40 reds cards, the most by any team in the league so far.

Yadah and Triangle United are the only two sides that haven’t seen any of their players getting send off this season.