Marshall Munetsi to miss his first Ligue 1 game of the season

Marshall Munetsi will miss his first game of the Ligue 1 season when Stade de Reims travel to Troyes on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

The Zimbabwean midfielder will be out of action due to a yellow card suspension. He accumulated three yellow cards after receiving a caution in the previous round against Monaco.

Munetsi’s other bookings came on Matchday 3 against Strasbourg and on Matchday 5 versus Angers.

Ligue 1 confirmed the suspension saying: “On Sunday, the derby between ESTAC and Stade de Reims will see four suspension absentees. Pape Ndiaga Yade will serve the suspension handed down by the LFP’s Disciplinary Committee last week while three Reims players will be suspended: Maxime Busi, Marshall Munetsi and Dion Lopy.”

In the eight games played so far, Munetsi started in all the encounters and played the entire minutes, except in the season opener against Marseille where he featured for 80 minutes.