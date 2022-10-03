Teenage Hadebe red carded in Houston Dynamo victory

Teenage Hadebe received a red card in Houston Dynamo’s 2-1 victory over Nashville on Monday morning.

The defender started in the game and was expelled for a second bookable offence in the added time to the ninety minutes.

Hadebe got his first booking of the day in the 48th minute after fouling his opponent. He received another yellow card in the 90+4th minute for kicking an opponent on the face while attempting an acrobatic clearance.

The centre-back will miss the next game against LA Galaxy next weekend due to the suspension.

This is his second red card this season after receiving his first against Portland in April.

Despite the send-off, Hadebe put a decent performance on the back.

Here are his stats: