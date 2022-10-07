CAPS United aiming to burry Cranborne Bullets ghost

Anyone who loves CAPS United will know that 2022 is one of, if not the worst year in the club’s history.

The Green Machine has become the laughing stock of the country’s top flight, amid serious financial problems which have threatened the former Cup Kings’ existence.

When Lloyd Chitembwe’s charges travel to Rusape for a date with Cranborne Bullets at Vengere this Sunday, they will be mindful of the fact that the possibility of being relegated is now razor-thin.

Makepekepe dramatically beat Triangle at the National Sports Stadium last Sunday —a result which all but confirmed their survival with five games left.

They will however be aware that the reverse fixture at the giant facility back in May, was the watershed in what has been a disastrous campaign.

CAPS players staged a strike over unpaid salaries and winning bonuses ahead of their contest with the army side —a setback which nearly led to the cancellation of the game.

They arrived nearly 30 minutes late and the clash started 45 minutes after the scheduled kick off time, in violation of PSL rules, though that is a story for another day.

Then captain Ronald ‘Rooney’ Chitiyo was fingered as the ringleader of the mutiny and consequently fired by club president Farai Jere, together with Denis Dauda, Rodwell Chinyengetere, Clive Augusto, Devon Chafa and Simbarashe Chinani.

Chafa, Chinyengetere and Chitiyo were later pardoned but the diminutive midfielder packed his bags and joined Northern Region Division One big spenders Simba Bhora anyway.

Though Jere is certainly not the type to admit that, he will look back at fiasco back in May and conclude that it was the turning point for the struggling Harare giants.

The fighting fire with fire approach used by Jere to solve the problem was not the best, expects warned.

The Green Machine has become a travesty of it’s former self but focus is now on fishing the season on a high and Chitembwe is confident that his charges can dodge Nesbert ‘Yabo’ Saruchera’s Bullets.

“I think we have had very good preparations. We are expecting a good result. I think our previous win over Triangle gave us a huge lift,” said Chitembwe.

“It is easier to approach a game coming from a win than coming from a defeat but all the same, all games give us lessons, whether you would have won or otherwise.

“We are determined to win this match to continue on our upward trajectory,” added the coach.