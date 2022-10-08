Action as it happened: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 30

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 30 action.

Latest:

FC Platinum 1-0 Herentals

-Fulltime

89′ FCP Sub: Stima replaces Thando.

84′ Herentals Sub: Mhungu, Gobvu replace Majarira, Kapumhuma.

78′ FCP Sub: Mbweti replaces Mutudza.

71′ Yellow Card to Mhlanga (FCP)

67′ Yellow Card to Chimbetu (Herentals).

58′ Yellow Card to B. Moyo (FCP)

50′ Goal!!! Musona puts FCP ahead.

46′ Herentals Sub: Zhuwawo replaces I. Benza.

-Halftime.

38′ Freekick to FCP on the edge of the box, Musona takes it and the keeper makes a beautiful save but concedes a corner kick.

34′ Yellow Card to Pavari (FCP).

33′ Yellow Card to Mutudza (FCP).

22′ Tino Benza tries from a range but he is denied by the keeper.

19′ Majarira gets the space but his effort is saved by the keeper.

15′ Still goalless after the quarter hour mark.

8′ Corner kick to FCP, keeper collects.

6′ Herentals get their first chance at goal but Jimu’s effort goes straight to the keeper’s hands.

4′ Corner kick to Herentals, cleared.

1′ Early chance for FCP but Musona shoots just an inch wide.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Bulawayo City

90′ Goal!!! Tarumbwa scores for City.

43′ Red Card to Mkolo (Chiefs).

Harare City 1-1 Ngezi Platinum Stars

83′ Goal!!! Qadr Amini equalises for Ngezi.

65′ Goal!!! Timothy January puts City ahead.

Tenax 0-2 Black Rhinos

70′ Goal!!! Brighton Christopher doubles Rhinos lead.

30′ Goal!!!! Madera scores for Rhinos.