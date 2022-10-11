Bill Antonio opens scoring account in Belgium

Bill Antonio opened his scoring account in Belgium after netting the solitary goal in KV Mechelen U21’s cup victory against Lierse U21 on Monday.

The former Dynamos winger joined the club in early September but his debut was delayed due work permit.

He played his first game this week and netted the winner in the Belgian Cup encounter.

Antonio, 20, signed a two-year contract, with an option for another two years, with KV Mechelen following a successful month-long trial stint.

The Warriors international will be playing for the academy, for now, before he is integrated into senior squad.