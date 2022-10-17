Mbappe breaks silence on his PSG future

Kylian Mbappe has broken his silence on the reports suggesting that he is set to leave PSG in January after becoming unhappy at the club.

The 23-year France international extended his stay at the club for another three years in May after it was widely-speculated that he would move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

But five months into his new contract, reports emerged last week that he has asked to leave the Paris giants and is considering buying his contract out because the club’s management has failed to deliver the promises made when the deal was signed.

The French international’s relationship with his teammates is also allegedly at an all-time low with a large majority of the dressing room said to be angered by his attitude and the power he was given by club chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Speaking to RMC Sport, as cited by the Mail, Mbappe dismissed the reports and admitted he is committed to the French champions and has never asked to leave.

“I’m very happy. I never asked for my departure in January,” he said.

“The info that came out on the day of the match (against Benfica) I I didn’t understand. I was just as shocked as everyone else.

“There are people who may think I’m involved in this, but I’m not involved, I was taking a nap.

“My entourage was at my little brother’s game, all the people who take care of me weren’t there so we were flabbergasted when we heard about it.

“Afterwards, we had to deal with it, there was a game to play. Just to say that it is completely wrong and I am very happy.”