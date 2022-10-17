We are happy to reach our first Chibuku Super Cup final: Chiefs coach

Bulawayo Chiefs stand-in coach Thulani Sibanda was happy to see his charges beat Black Rhinos and reach the Chibuku Super Cup final for the first time in the club’s history.

Chiefs beat Rhinos 5-4 on penalties after the game had finished goalless at ninety minutes.

“It’s a big result for us. We are in the final for the first time,” Sibanda said after the game.

“We’re are thrilled that we now have a chance to end the season with a silverware and we keep dreaming.”

The gaffer added: “It was a very rough match but we won.

“We were conservative because this is was a cup match. It’s different from the league assignment. We just have to remained focused for the final.”

Chiefs will face Herentals in the Chibuku Super Cup final at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on 19 November.

The Students booked their place in cup decider after knocking out defending champions FC Platinum in the second semifinal encounter played at Mandava on Sunday.