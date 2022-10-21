List of potential candidates that could replace Gerrard at Villa

Several names have been linked with the vacant Aston Villa job following the sacking of Steven Gerrard as the head coach.

Gerrard was fired from his position after the team’s 3-0 loss against Fulham on Thursday.

Former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino was the first name linked with taking over the reins.

A report suggested that the Birmingham-based side’s management is planning an ambitious move to convince the Argentine, while co-owner Nassef Sawiris is expected to lead any process.

Pochettino has been without a club since being sacked by PSG in June.

Brentford’s Thomas Frank is also reportedly admired by the Villa board and will be considered as part of the search to replace Gerrard.

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery is another name on the shortlist.

Emery is currently in charge of Villarreal, who are ninth in La Liga and competing in the Europa Conference League.

Ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is also believed to be under consideration but Villa realise that would be a very ambitious move.

Another name that have been linked with taking over is former Burnley coach Sean Dyche.

Meanwhile, Aaron Danks, who was employed under Dean Smith previously, will take charge of the team for Sunday’s Premier League match against Brentford at Villa Park and will be supported by additional Bodymoor Heath technical and coaching staff.