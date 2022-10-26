2022 World Cup: Government sets aside $21M for Senegal national team

The Senegalese government has budgeted US$21 million to help the Lions of Teranga prepare well for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Senegal national team qualified to the global showpiece for the third time in their history.

With a squad that includes 2022 Ballon d’Or runner-up Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy, the government has set aside the money for the team’s preparations and campaign in Qatar.

“Discussions took place between the ministry and the federation on the budget. Our representatives have confirmed to us that President Macky Sall has taken all the steps to ensure that the budget is mobilized and that all issues are taken care of in time to have a good preparation,” Wiw Sport reported, as cited by Goal Africa.

The Senegalese government has further committed to providing 250 tickets for their citizens based in Qatar to cheer their team until their last match.

The Teranga Lions will open their campaign on November 21 against the Netherlands, before facing hosts Qatar four days later.

Their group stage final match will be against Ecuador.