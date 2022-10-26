Battle lines drawn as Dynamos, Highlanders clash

The National Sports Stadium will be the centre of attention this Sunday when arch-rivals Dynamos and Highlanders clash in what should be a blockbuster Castle Lager Premier Soccer clash.

The last time the two giants met at Babourfields Stadium back in May, the match was abandoned due to crowd trouble and Bosso were awarded the three points on a 3-0 scoreline.

A lot has changed since that fiasco at Emagumemi.

Back then, Dynamos were at the summit of the table with many tipping them to end their 7-year wait for the championship after a good start to the campaign.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges however fluffed their lines and allowed FC Platinum to win their fourth title on the spin, much to the dismay of their ‘7 million fans.’

Bosso on the other hand, were under the guidance of Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu when the two sides last met.

The abandoned match was the former Warriors assistant coach’s last game in charge of Bosso and he was replaced by Portuguese mentor Baltemar Brito.

Brito has overseen a massive revival at Tshilamoya, with the club now aiming for a top four finish.

The Portuguese gaffer’s assistant Joey Lupahla is confident Bosso will collect maximum points against DeMbare, who are still licking wounds after their 0-1 defeat to relegation-threatened Bulawayo City on Saturday.

“National derbies are very difficult. We cannot go by form but it is a boost to the players to give self-belief that when we go to Harare we are capable of going there and getting the three points that we want. It is going to be a massive game but I expect us to go there and make sure that we collect the points,” Lupahla was qouted as saying by The Chronicle.

For Dynamos, a win over their rivals might appease their ever demanding faithful and Ndiraya is confident his charges will emerge victorious.

“We are playing at home so we will try to make sure we use our home advantage and collect maximum points,” he said.