Mamelodi Sundowns monitoring three Zimbabwean youngsters

South African club Mamelodi Sundowns are monitoring three Zimbabwean youngsters.

The targeted players are based in Harare and Bulawayo.

Sundowns’ head scout Esrom Nyandoro, who is a former Warriors international, revealed the news on Mamelodi Sundowns TV’s Teko and Tiyani Talk show but didn’t mention the names of the youngsters.

“We are monitoring three players from Zimbabwe,” Nyandoro said when asked if the club is monitoring any player in Zimbabwe.

“Of course I don’t want to say their names but one plays in Harare, and two are playing in Bulawayo, where I come from.

“We are keeping track of them and monitoring their situation.”

Sundowns currently have one Zimbabwean in their books, Divine Lunga, who is on a season-long loan at Golden Arrows.

The left back joined the club in 2021 after leaving Arrows.

Other notable Zimbabweans that have played for the Pretoria-based side in past years include Nyandoro, Nyasha Mushekwi, Cuthbert Malajila, Khama Billiat, Method Mwanjali, Peter Ndlovu and Kuda Mahachi.