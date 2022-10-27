CAF announces deadline for submitting bids for the hosting of 2025 Afcon

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has set the deadline for submitting bids for the hosting of 2025 Afcon.

The continental body stripped Guinea of the rights to host the Afcon tournement after noting the infrastructure and facilities in the west African country is not ready to host a world-class competition.

CAF reopened the bidding process over three weeks ago and interested countries have until 11 November 2022 to submit their bids.

All bidding paper work should be completed on 16 November and the inspection visits will be carried on 5-25 January 2023.

The winning bid will be announced on 10 February 2023.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time CAF has stripped a country of rights to host the Afcon.

Cameroon were stripped of the right to host the 2019 tournament because they weren’t considered ready but they were awarded the 2021 tournament – which took place earlier this year because of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.