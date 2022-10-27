We can beat any team at the World Cup, says Ghana coach Addo

Ghana coach Otto Addo believes his side can beat any team at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars are one of the five African teams at the global showpiece, which kicks off in 23 times days time.

Ghana are in Group H, together with Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic.

Addo reckons the Andre Ayew-captained side has got what it takes to beat any team at the tournament.

“I know that we can beat every team in the world, that is for sure,” Addo told Ghanaian TV 3 Sports when asked about his team’s chances in Qatar.

“Everybody knows at the World Cup it will not come like the whole world expect things to be. I think our first game will be decisive on how to go on the second one because surely surely you will go differently into a match knowing that you will need points but if you go into one with three points or a point in the bag already, it’s different.

“The first match is very decisive and from there, we can know more on how to go for the second match,” added Addo.