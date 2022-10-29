Soccer24 reporter scoops Sports Journalist of the Year award

Soccer24 reporter Lawrence Mangenje won the Sports Journalist of the Year award at the National Journalism and Media Awards (NJAMA) held in Harare last night.

The awards are held annually to reward the most oustanding journalists in the country across 20 categories.

Mangenje, one of the publication’s three reporters, walked away with a prize money of RTGS600 000 courtesy of FBC Bank, the sponsors of the award.

The winning entry was an article about why the number of Zimbabwean players in the South African PSL gone down.

“I feel great, naturally, because this is obviously a prestigious award,” said Mangenje.

“I wanna thank my family, friends and the entire Soccer24 family, whose support is unmatched. I’m imensly grateful for their support because it somewhat makes my job easier,” he added.