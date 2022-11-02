FIFA World Cup: Ghana Profile, Fixtures, TV Info and Squad News

Nation: Ghana

Coach: Otto Addo

Captain: Andre Ayew

FIFA ranking: 61st

Best Result at World Cup: Quarter-finals (2010)

World Cup Appearances: 3 (2006, 2010 & 2014.)

Ghana Fixture Schedule

Group H Matchday 1: Portugal vs Ghana on 24 November at 6 pm CAT.

Group H Matchday 2: South Korea vs Ghana on 28 November at 3 pm CAT.

Group H Matchday 3: Ghana vs Uruguay on 2 December at 5 pm CAT.

Broadcast Details

Ghana’s Grp H fixtures will be broadcast live on SuperSport TV and on SABC for those based in South Africa.

Live stream feed will be available on DStv App and Showmax.

Form at World Cup

Ghana featured in the quarter-finals in 2010, becoming only the third African nation to have reached the final eight at a World Cup.

In 2006 they were the only African side to advance to the second round. Their worst campaign came in 2014, when they failed to go beyond the group stage.

Played: 12

Won: 4

Drew: 2

Lost: 6

Squad News

The preliminary selection hasn’t been announced yet but Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey, Club Brugge defender Denis Odoi and Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo have committed to play for the Black Stars.

Southampton centre-back Mohammed Salisu, Hamburg attacker Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer and Karlsruher centre-back Stephan Ambrosius have also expressed interest in representing the west African country.

Player to Watch

Name: Thomas Partey

Position: Midfielder

Club: Arsenal

Age: 29