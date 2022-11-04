FIFA tells World Cup teams to avoid dragging football into politics

FIFA has written to all 2022 World Cup-bound teams, urging them to focus on football and avoid dragging the sport into politics.

The tournament, which starts in Qatar on 20 November, has been surrounded by controversy, with European teams planning protests at the tournament.

The captains of England, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Netherlands will wear one love armbands in protest against the Qatari government’s stance on same-sex relationships.

Denmark will wear “toned-down” shirts in protest against the reported human rights violations in the Middle Eastern country.

France will also join the protests by not screening the World Cup matches in public areas in all cities, despite Les Bleus being the defending champions.

“Please, let’s now focus on the football!” Infantino and Samoura said in the letter to the 32 nations contesting the World Cup.

“We know football does not live in a vacuum and we are equally aware that there are many challenges and difficulties of a political nature all around the world.

“But please do not allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists.”