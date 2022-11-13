Mushekwi hits first brace of the season in China

Nyasha Mushekwi continued his goalscoring form after netting his first brace of the 2022 Chinese Super League season in Zhejiang’s 3-3 draw against Cangzhou Mighty Lions on Sunday.

The striker played the entire match, scoring his first of the day in the 40th minute and put his side in front heading into the break.

The Zimbabwean striker completed his brace in the 79th minute while also restoring the lead for Zhejiang, who had conceded earlier on.

However, the advantage didn’t last long as the visitors struck again towards fulltime to finish the game at 3-3.

Mushekwi has now scored four goals in the last five games and a total of thirteen this campaign.