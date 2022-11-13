Watch: Kadewere’s first goal for Real Mallorca

Tinotenda Kadewere opened his scoring account in his first appearance for Real Mallorca on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean striker came on as a second half substitute in Mallorca’s 6-0 win over CD Autol in the Copa Del Rey encounter.

He netted the team’s sixth goal in the 88th minute, sealing the victory which sent them into the second round of the knockout tournament.

Here are the highlights of the game.

Speaking after the game, Kadewere admitted to Mallorca TV that the past few months have been difficult for him.

The Warriors international made his first appearance for the club almost three months after his season-long loan transfer from French club Lyon.

The spent several weeks on the sidelines after suffering a rupture in the quadriceps of his right leg, a day before he was set to make his LaLiga debut against defending champions Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He returned to action earlier in the month but was an unused substitute in Mallorca’s previous two games in La Liga.

“I’m very happy with my first game and for my first goal, and waiting for more,” Kadewere said.

“I love my teammates. In my situation it wasn’t easy to come to a new team and get injured, but to be honest, everyone has supported me. And I’m happy to be with them again.”