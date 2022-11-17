JUST IN: Mane’s World Cup fate sealed

Sadio Mane has officially been ruled out of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, the Senegal Football Federation has announced.

The Bayern Munich star sustained a leg injury during the German giants’ 6-1 demolition of Weder Bremen last week and it was reported that he would miss the global spectacle in Qatar.

But the Aliou Cisse-led Teranga Lions technical team included the former Liverpool man in the final 26-man sqaud, with the hope that he would somehow recover.

Those hopes have been dashed, after the Senegal Football Federation revelealed that Mane will not take part in the tournament.