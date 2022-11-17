Count Down To World Cup
JUST IN: Mane’s World Cup fate sealed


by The Soccer24 Staff

Sadio Mane has officially been ruled out of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, the Senegal Football Federation has announced.

The Bayern Munich star sustained a leg injury during the German giants’ 6-1 demolition of Weder Bremen last week and it was reported that he would miss the global spectacle in Qatar.

But the Aliou Cisse-led Teranga Lions technical team included the former Liverpool man in the final 26-man sqaud, with the hope that he would somehow recover.

Those hopes have been dashed, after the Senegal Football Federation revelealed that Mane will not take part in the tournament.

 

