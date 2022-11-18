‘Thank you, it was a bad season but hopefully we will bounce back’

CAPS United captain Phineas Bamusi has thanked everyone associated with the Green Machine for the part they played in the just-ended season and assured them of better days ahead.

Makepekepe had one of the worst seasons in their history — a campaign marred by off-field problems emanating from the club’s well-documented financial problems.

Lloyd Chitembwe’s men ended up in the relegation matrix —a huge indictment for a big club like CAPS and Bamusi admits the campaign was simply noot good enough.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone —the supporters, the club presidium, technical team and everyone associated with the CAPS United brand, for taking part in the just-ended season,” Bamusi told Soccer24.

“It was a very hard season for us as a club, we know we ended up fighting relegation. Considering how big our club is, everyone expects us to do better.

“Everyone expects CAPS United to be among the best come end of the season but we know it wasn’t our season.

Bamusi believes the just ended season was a silver lining and will serve as a lesson going forward.

“It (the season) was a lesson to everyone, everyone knows when and how to correct themselves so that come next year, hopefully will be able to collect more points and have more wins because we really want to bounce back as a team,” he said.

Chitembwe also described the just-ended campaign as a torrid one.

“For me personally, it’s like two seasons put together and I just wait to take time off because I really need time to relax and rest but I know the other season starts now,” said Chitembwe.

“I’m taking cognisence of that but it’s important to not get stuck in your challenges. Some times you really need to walk with your head up especially at this moment but it was a very tough season,” he added.