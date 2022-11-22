FIFA World Cup: Suadi Arabia stun Argentina

Saudi Arabia may have produced one of the biggest shocks in the history of the World Cup when they came from behind to beat pre-tournament favourites Argentina 2-1 in Group C on Tueaday.

The star-studded Argentinans are one of the bookmakers’ favourites to lift the 22nd edition of the global extravaganza but were brought down to earth in sensational fashion by Hervé Renard’s men.

Lionel Messi gave the South Americans the lead from the penalty spot with 10 minutes on the clock but they failed to extend their lead in the first half due to a combination of wasteful finishing and goals ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Messi’s penalty was the difference between the two sides at the half time interval.

Saudi Arabia came back for the second half determined to restore parity and did so three minutes after the restart when Saleh Alshehri’s exquisite volley beat Emi Martinez in goal for Argentina.

Salem Aldawsari competed the turnaround for Saudi Arabia in the 53rd minute when his well-taken shot gave Martinez no chance.

Argentina tried to find the equaliser for most of the second half but failed to do so.