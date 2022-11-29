JUST IN: Kolo Toure appointed manager of Darikwa’s Wigan Athletic

Ivorian legend Kolo Toure has been appointed the manager of English Championship side Wigan Athletic on a 3-year deal.

Wigan is home to Warriors right back Tendayi Darikwa.

The club announced the development through a statement on their website.

“Wigan Athletic Football Club is delighted to confirm the appointment of Kolo Touré as the Club’s new First Team Manager.

“Touré arrives at the Club on a three and a half-year deal from Leicester City, where he was operating as First Team Coach as part of Brendan Rodgers’ coaching staff.

“Having played under and learnt from elite managers throughout his career from the likes of Arsène Wenger, Roberto Mancini, Jürgen Klopp and Brendan Rodgers – as well as years of top flight, European and International coaching experience – Touré will now focus on his own managerial career at First Team level.”

Touré’s first game in charge of Wigan Athletic will be away at The Den, taking on Millwall on Saturday 10 December.

Commenting on Kolo’s appointment, Chief Executive Malachy Brannigan said:

“We are delighted that Kolo has become the new manager of Wigan Athletic Football Club, and the Board are pleased that he is the man to take us forward.

“We received a high calibre of applicants for the manager’s job in recent weeks, in a very thorough recruitment process as we looked to appoint the right person for the role.