Official: Senegal sanctioned by FIFA for breaching WC rules

Senegal have officially been sanctioned by FIFA for breaching World Cup rules ahead of their 2-1 win against Ecuador on Monday.

The African champions reached the Round of 16 following the victory but landed in hot water with football’s governing body due to their conduct.

The Teranga Lions failed to comply with World Cup regulations before the Ecuador game after coach Aliou Cisse attended a press conference without a player from his squad.

This is against FIFA rules which dictate that a team must hold a presser a day before the game with their head coach and one player from their squad present.

Senegal have now been slapped with a 10 000 Swiss Francs (about US$10 800) fine.

A statement from world football’s governing body confirmed: “The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the Senegalese Football Federation with a fine in the amount of CHF 10,000 and a warning for breaches of article 44 of the Regulations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, article 2.7.2 of the Media and Marketing Regulations and article 8.5.3 of the Team Handbook.

“The potential breaches relate to the mandatory press conference that took place on 28 November ahead of the Ecuador v. Senegal FIFA World Cup™ match.”