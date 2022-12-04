ICYMI: Senegal coach Aliou Cisse could miss England game

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse has been unwell for the past few days – and could miss the crucial R16 game against England tonight.

The Teranga Lions boss also missed Saturday’s press conference, with his assistant Regis Bogaert revealing the gaffer is sick because of high temperatures in Qatar.

Bogaert told reporters Cisse could still be available for Sunday’s match.

“He (Cisse) has been sick for a couple of days now and he let us take charge of training yesterday (Friday) obviously with his instructions,” assistant coach Regis Bogaert told reporters on Saturday.

“Hopefully tomorrow (Sunday) he will be able to come and be on the bench with the players but we are sure at 10 p.m. he will be there with the team.”

Meanwhile, the African champions will be without their midfield general Idrissa Gueye, who is suspended for the match at Al Bayt having picked up a second yellow card against Ecuador in their final group match.

Kick-off is at 9 pm CAT.