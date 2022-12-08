Nakamba facilitates trials for two Zim youngsters at European clubs

Two Zimbabwean youngsters who excelled during the inaugural edition of the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation (MNF) Under-17 football tournament are set to undergo trials in Europe.

The foundation, which was started by Aston Villa midfielder and Warriors international Marvelous Nakamba, will be facilitating the trials at the yet-to-be named European clubs.

A statement released by the foundation reads: “The foundation takes this opportunity to announce that two of our outstanding Under-17 players who participated in the boys’ tourney in June will attend trials in Europe. More information regards to this trip will be shared soon.”

The invitational tournament was held in June and was won by Mutare-based Majesa Academy, who beat Highlanders 2-1 in the final.

The MFN also confirmed the postponement of the inaugural MNF girls’ soccer tournament.

The competition has been pushed to January next year due to ongoing efforts to raise enough resources for the tournament.