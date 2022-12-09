Mahachi attracts interest from SA top-flight clubs

South African top-flight clubs have reportedly expressed interest in signing Kudakwashe Mahachi in the January transfer window.

The Zimbabwean forward has been without a club since his release at SuperSport United at the end of the season.

The release came after the 29-year-old was accused attempting to murder his son but the court recently acquitted him after the State failed to prove the essential elements of the case, while the evidence given by witnesses was declared disjointed and contradictory.

According to KickOff.com, Mahachi, who spent the last eight years in South Africa, has now attracted interest from two top-flight clubs in the south of Limpopo.

The Warriors international’s manager Gibson Mahachi confirmed the interest but didn’t reveal the names of the clubs.

“We are already in talks with a few clubs with regards to Kuda,” the agent told the publication.

“Now that everything has been cleared around it is time to concentrate on football.

“He is hungry to get back on the field because he has lost so much while on the side lines dealing with this case.

“The plan is to get him back into a club as soon as January because he is an experienced left footer who can do a job in many teams.”