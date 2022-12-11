Cristiano Ronaldo drops huge hint on international future, breaks silence on World Cup drama

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken for the first time since Portugal’s elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Selecao lost 1-0 to Morocco in the quarterfinal clash played on Saturday to bow out of the tournament.

Reports emerged before the game suggesting that Ronaldo was unhappy with coach Fernando Santos after he was dropped to the bench.

The Portuguese superstar didn’t make the first XI for the last-16 clash against Switzerland and then again for Friday’s quarter-final loss.

The 37-year-old has denied the reports in a statement posted on his social media pages.

“Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career,” he wrote.

“Fortunately I won many titles of international dimension, including Portugal, but putting our country’s name on the highest foot in the World was my biggest dream.

“We I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the five appearances I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always by the side of great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I gave my all. Leave it all out on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream.

“Sadly yesterday (Friday) the dream ended. It’s not worth reacting in the heat of the moment. I just want you all to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed not for a moment. I was always one fighting for the objective of all and I would never turn my back on my colleagues and my country.”

Concluding the statement, Ronaldo seemingly confirmed his international retirement.

“For now, there’s not much more to say. Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar. The dream was beautiful while it lasted… Now, it’s time to be a good advisor and allow each one to draw their own conclusions,” the statement concludes.