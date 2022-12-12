Brendan Galloway suffers another major injury blow

Warriors international Brendan Galloway is expected to spend an extended period on the sidelines after suffering another major injury blow.

The Plymouth Argyle defender picked a grade three hamstring tear in training last week and is now facing at least three months out of action.

Argyle coach Steven Schumacher revealed the news to the Plymouth Herald newspaper, saying: “He went for a scan on Thursday expecting it to be a minimal strain but it’s not, it’s a grade three that’s going to probably keep him out for 10-12 weeks.

“It was real surprising because if you do that you shouldn’t really be finishing the session, but he did. It’s unfortunate and we lose another important player in the squad.”

Galloway, 26, has had a number of injuries during his career and missed a large part of last season for Argyle due to a serious knee problem.

He has made a total of thirteen starts and five substitute appearances this season.