Brazil identify top European coach as potential Tite replacement

The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) has reportedly identified a top European coach as a potential replacement for Tite.

The 61-year-old Tite stepped down as the Selecao boss following their shock quarter-final exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The South American giants were knocked out by Croatia, who won on penalties to set up a semi-final clash with Argentina.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, the CBF are willing to end a tradition of appointing Brazilian coaches to the national team role and has picked Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola as the top choice to replace Tite, despite the Spaniard recently signing a new deal at the Etihad that will expire in 2025.

The publication further claims the football federation’s boss Ednaldo Rodrigues will contact Guardiola in the coming days.

Rodrigues – who is in charge of appointing the national team coach – plans to speak directly with Pep to understand whether the gaffer would be interested in taking over the role at the end of the 2022-23 season as Brazil have no competitive matches until the second half of next year.

Meanwhile, Brazil legend Ronaldo has claimed that the CBF had spoken with Guardiola before.

“There was interest in Guardiola before; it was discussed with Guardiola’s coaching staff, but he preferred to renew his contract with City,” the 2002 World Cup winner said on his YouTube channel. “Perhaps it would be difficult for the CBF to reach an agreement; he is the highest-paid coach in the world.”