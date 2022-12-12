Total goals scored
How much prize money African teams will get after Morocco reached 2022 FIFA WC semis


by Virjo Mufaro

Morocco are staring at the possibility of taking home $42m if they win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Atlas Lions made history by becoming the first-ever African country to reach the semifinal of the World Cup. They beat Portugal in the quarters after cruising past Spain in the Round of 16 and finished as group F winners.

Right now, the North Africans are guaranteed at least $25m for reaching the last-four stage.

Senegal, who also progressed beyond the group stage but failed to pass the last 16, will get $13m.

Cameroon, Ghana and Tunisia – all knocked out in the group stage – will be awarded $9m each for participating in the tournament.

Here is a breakdown of the 2022 FIFA World Cup prize money.

 

