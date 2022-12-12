Football agent speaks on North Africa and Middle East interest on Billiat

Egyptian football agent Amr Hosni believes Khama Billiat can still attract interest from North African and Middle Eastern clubs despite his age.

The 32-year-old Billiat will enter the final six months of his deal at Kaizer Chiefs and there hasn’t been any talk of contract renewal.

According to Hosni, the former Warriors international is no longer on demand as before but can still join small teams in Egypt and Middle East.

“He is not as popular and in demand as he was when both Zamalek and Al Ahly wanted him a few years ago,” the agent told Kick-off.com.

“He is still a good player for sure, but the issue is that he is now over 30, his value has dropped and will not be attractive to Al Ahly and Zamalek

“The interest from Egypt could be any other team with a good budget but not Al Ahly and Zamalek.

“He can still go to UAE and Saudi Arabia because the money will still be good there,” concluded Hosni.