Cristiano Ronaldo spotted at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas Training Ground holding session

Cristiano Ronaldo trained at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas Training Ground on Wednesday.

According to Spanish sport outlet Relevo.com, the Portuguese international held a session alone after receiving a pertinent permission from Real Madrid because of their good relationship.

Cristiano used a different field than the one that hosted the training session of the first team led by coach Carlo Ancelotti to carry out the individual session.

The publication further claims the superstar’s presence at Valdebebas training facility surprised many Madrid players who attended Wednesday’s training.

However, there are no talks of any possible deal as Ronaldo is only using the venue to keep fit while waiting for his next transfer move.

The ex-Los Blancos star, who was recently with Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup until the quarterfinal stage, is unattached following his release at Manchester United three weeks ago after falling out with coach Erik ten Hag.

Recent reports have linked him with Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr who are willing to offer a three-year deal, earning over $75 million per season.