Kadewere strikes again for Mallorca

Tinotenda Kadewere was on target for Real Mallorca in a friendly match against Italian side Bologna on Wednesday.

The Zimbabwean striker scored a header in the 54th minute as Mallorca lost the encounter 2-1.

The Warriors international started in the game and played until the 70th minute.

This was the second time that Kadewere has netted in a friendly during the FIFA World Cup break, having scored a hat-trick against UD Poblense three weeks ago.

The hat-trick came less than a week after the striker opened his scoring account at Mallorca.

He netted his first goal for the team in a 6-1 Copa Del Rey win over CD Autol, sealing the victory which sent them into the second round of the knockout tournament.

The game marked his first appearance for the club, almost three months after making the switch to the Spanish top flight side from French club Lyon on a season-long loan deal.

Kadewere was supposed to make his debut in early September but a muscle injury kept him out for several weeks.

He returned to action earlier in the month but was an unused substitute in Mallorca’s two previous games in La Liga.