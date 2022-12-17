Karim Benzema seemingly responds to reports suggesting he will rejoin France squad ahead of World Cup final

Karim Benzema has seemingly rubbished reports suggesting that he could return to the France squad ahead of Sunday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner was removed from Les Bleus World Cup squad on the eve of the tournament after aggravating a thigh injury.

But after recovering and back at training at Real Madrid, the striker was reported to have communicated with coach Didier Deschamps for a possible return to the squad.

It now appears that Benzema has turned that opportunity down after posting a message on Instagram translated into English: “I’m not interested”.

The caption was led by a selfie from Benzema with the forward looking a little unimpressed.

Les Bleus take on Argentina at Lusail Stadium as they try and win their second successive World Cup.

Kick-off is at 5 pm CAT.