Fixtures: Club action to resume on Tuesday after conclusion of 2022 World Cup

Club action in Europe will resume on Tuesday following the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The global tournament wrapped up on Sunday when Argentina won their third trophy after beating France on penalties in the final.

The competition started on 20 November to impose a month-long break of club action.

In the games scheduled for tomorrow, the EFL Cup will resume in the Round of 16.

Among the top picks, Jordan Zemura’s Bournemouth will be up against Newcastle, while Wolves face Gillingham.

Manchester United will clash against Burnley on Wednesday, with the headlining fixture between Manchester City and Liverpool set for Thursday.

The EPL action will restart on Boxing Day.

In Spain, top-flight club football will also resume on Tuesday with Copa Del Rey fixtures lined up.

Tino Kadewere is expected to play a part when his Real Mallorca side faces Real Union in tomorrow’s second-round fixture of the knockout tournament.

La Liga campaign will resume on 28 December after a mini break for Christmas, while the French Ligue restarts on the same day.

Club action in Italy and Germany will only return in early January after the festive holidays.

Carabao Fixtures (Kick-off is at 9:45 CAT):