Emiliano Martinez explains controversial Golden Glove trophy celebration

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has explained his 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Glove trophy celebration.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper was awarded the tournament’s Golden Glove award following his heroic saves that helped the South Americans to World Cup glory.

After receiving the gong, Martinez lowered the trophy to his groin and thrust it towards the crowd while still on the podium.

The celebration was similar to that he did after picking up the same accolade at the Copa America last year.

Asked by Argentina-based La Red radio as to why he repeated the celebration, Martinez it was a response to the boos he received from the French support.

The Villa man said: “I did it because the French booed me. Pride does not work with me.”

It wasn’t the only controversial incident of the night involving the former Arsenal goalkeeper who also took aim at French star Kylian Mbappe during the dressing room celebrations.

In one video shared on social media during the wild dressing room celebrations, Martinez was seen asking his teammates for a ‘minute of silence’ for Mbappe, who scored a hattrick plus penalty in the shootout.