PSL confirms dates for 2023 season kick-off

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed when the 2023 football season will kick off.

The local action is on a break following the conclusion of the 2022 campaign which was won by FC Platinum.

In a statement, the PSL said the next season will kick off in February with the Castle Lager Super Cup match between the Chibuku Super Cup winners Bulawayo Chiefs and Castle Lager Premiership champions FC Platinum.

The league will follow in the next weeks.

The statement reads: “Please be advised that the Premier Soccer League offices will be closed for the holidays from Wednesday 21 December 2022 and reopen on Monday 9 January 2023.

“The 2023 season will commence with the Castle Challenge Cup in February 2023.

“We would like to thank all our partners, fans and stakeholders for their unwavering support during the year.

“We wish you a happy and safe festive season.”