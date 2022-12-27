Two Zim youngsters selected to undergo trials in Spain

Two teenagers from Zimbabwe have been selected to fly to Madrid in Spain for football trials next year.

Scouts from the National Spanish League (LaLiga) and Spanish Football Institute (FSI) attended the just-ended East Africa Youth Football Tournament or the Chipkizi Cup 2022 in Tanzania where they spotted the talent.

According to Tanzanian outlet, The Citizen, the two local youngsters, who play for the PE Academy, are among the thirty players picked during this year’s tournament.

Among other recruits, six players are from Azam FC (Tanzania), five from Fountain Gate of Dodoma (Tanzania) and four from Eclat FC (DR Congo).

The Future Stars Academy of Arusha and Saint Soccer of Kenya produced three players each, while other youngsters from Uganda and Zanzibar were also selected.