Nakamba not in Villa squad for Premier League return as season goes from bad to worse

Warriors star Marvelous Nakamba is not in the Aston Villa match day squad again, fuelling speculation that he will be shown the exit door in the January transfer window.

The 28-year old has had arguably his worst season since joining Villa from Belgian side Club Brugge in August 2019.

He has not featured for the claret and blue in the Premier League this season under three different coaches —Steven Gerrard, Aaron Danks (who took charge of two games following Gerrard’s sacking) and current manager Unai Emery.

Villa host Liverpool at Villa Park this evening and the Hwange-bred midfield enforcer, for the umpteenth time, is not the match day squad.

The recently-concluded World Cup in Qatar appeared to have given Nakamba an opportunity to impress Emery, but the soft-spoken midfielder played a combined 30 minutes in all of the Birmingham-based side’s three friendly matches during the global spectacle.