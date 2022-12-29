Kadewere set for LaLiga debut

Four months after arriving at Real Mallorca, Warriors star Tino Kadewere is set to finally make his eagerly-awaited LaLiga debut.

The 26-year arrived at Mallorca from French side Olympque Lyon, on a season-long loan back in August.

Kadewere then suffered a rupture in the quadriceps of his right leg, a day before he was set to make his LaLiga debut against defending champions Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in September.

However, the Highfield-bred striker has fully recovered and even scored on his first appearance for Mallorca when Javier Aguirre’s charges thumped lower division side CD Auto 6-0 in the first round of the Copa Del Rey.

The former Le Havre striker is set to make his debut in the Spanish top-flight when Mallorca travel to the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, for a date with Getafe tomorrow.

If he does play, Kadewere will become the first ever Zimbabwean to feature in a Spanish top-flight game.