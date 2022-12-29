Kylian Mbappe finally responds to Emiliano Martinez’s taunts

Kylian Mbappe has responded to Emiliano Martinez’s taunts following Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar this month.

The South Americans beat Les Bleus on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw in which Mbappe scored a hat-trick for the French side.

During the after-match celebrations, Martinez mocked the PSG striker by calling for a ‘moment of silence’ in the dressing room.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper then made another trolling during the open-top bus parade in Argentina by holding a baby doll with Mbappe’s face on it.

In response, Mbappe has insisted he’s ‘not bothered’ by Martinez’s taunts.

“The celebrations, they’re not my problem,” Mbappe told reporters when asked about Martinez’s actions following PSG’s 2-1 win over Strasbourg, as reported by RMC Sport.

“I don’t waste any energy on such futile things. What’s important for me is to give the best of myself for my club, and we’re looking forward for Leo (Messi) to turn to continue scoring and winning matches.”