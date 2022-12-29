Munetsi back in Reims starting XI for the first time since returning from injury

Marshall Munetsi is back in Stade de Reims starting XI for the first time since recovering from a muscle injury.

The midfielder is starting in the Ligue 1 game against Rennes tonight at 8 pm CAT.

Munetsi had played from the bench in the two previous games after his return in early November.

The injury kept him out for two games but marked his return in the match against Nantes, playing for twenty-seven minutes.

The 26-year-old then featured for half hour in the following league tie versus Montpelier, in which he scored to help his side to a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, tonight’s game will be his twelfth appearance in the French Ligue 1 this season.