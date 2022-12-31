Mahachi spotted at SA top-flight club as Agent confirms imminent move

Kudakwashe Mahachi was spotted attending a South African top-flight club’s game as he inches closer to finding a new team.

The Zimbabwean forward has been without a club since his release at SuperSport United at the end of last season.

The release came after the 29-year-old was accused of attempting to murder his son but the cour acquitted him after the State failed to prove the essential elements of the case, while the evidence given by witnesses was declared disjointed and contradictory.

According to FarPost.co.za, Maritzburg have emerged as favourites to give him a fresh start after his fall from grace.

However, the player’s agent, Gibson Mahachi, refused to comment when asked by the publication about the interested club but confirmed that talks are underway and announcement will made soon.

“I can’t say anything at this point because we haven’t concluded the due processes. But as soon as we are done, we will gladly reveal it.

“Several clubs have expressed interest in him, but at the end of everything, we have to settle for a club that we think can help him regain his confidence to perform to the best of his abilities,” Mahachi said.