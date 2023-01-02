Castle Lager Premier Soccer League: Transfer rumors and confirmed deals

Welcome to Soccer24’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League transfer centre, where we keep you up to speed with transfer rumors and confirmed deals in the country’s top-flight league ahead of the 2023 season.

Dynamos Dynamos have shown captain Partson Jaure the exit door exit door.

The former Warriors defender’s contract with the Glamour Boys expired yesterday (31 December 2022) and it will not be renewed.

Also on their way out of DeMbare are Godknows Murwira, Keith Murera, Alex Orotomal, and Albert Eonde.

Murwira is on the radar of DeMbare’s crosstown rivals CAPS United, as well as PSL new boys Simba Bhora.

CAPS’ Ian Nyoni is also on the radar of Simba.

Perfect Chikwende has agreed personal terms with champions FC Platinum and barring any late changes, he is set to return to the Zvishavane-based side.

Panashe Mutasa has joined Manica Diamonds after parting ways with relegated Tenax.