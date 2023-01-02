Dynamos part ways with thirteen players

Dynamos have announced that they are parting ways with thirteen players ahead of the new season.

The Glamour Boys have released a statement confirming the release of captain Patson Jaurewhose contract was not renewed when it expired on Saturday.

Also leaving the club following the expiry of their deals are Godknows Murwira, Keith Murera, Ralph Kawondera, Ghanaian Sylvester Appiah, Cameroonian striker Albert Eonde and Nigerian Alex Orotomol.

Three youngsters – Luke Musikiri, Claivert Tshuma and Stephen Chatikobo – have been sent back to the PE Academy.

The club is also negotiating the mutual termination of the contracts of Evans Katema and Ghanaian Martin Ofori.

Trevor Mavhunga, who was among Dynamos’ standout players in the previous campaign, will leave the club after refusing a new deal.

Meanwhile, Dembare is expected to announce new signings soon as they beef up their squad ahead of the new season which starts next month.